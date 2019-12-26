Solar Eclipse 2019: PM Modi catches a glimpse on live stream

As people in many parts of the country witnessed the annual solar eclipse, PM Modi also tried to catch a glimpse of the solar spectacle but couldn't see Sun due to cloud cover. The prime minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun.However, he managed to catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. The annular solar eclipse is the last one for the decade and was first viewed from Chervathur in Kerala. People from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also viewed the Ring of Fire, while the rest of the country could see only the partial eclipse. Watch the video for more.