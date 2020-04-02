Sonia Gandhi says, national lockdown was necessary but unplanned

Addressing party leaders at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet via video conferencing on Thursday, party interim president Sonia Gandhi said that unplanned lockdown had resulted in the harassment of lakhs of migrants across the country. The 21-day lockdown was necessary but implemented in an unplanned manner. She also called on the Modi government to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors, nurses and medical staff. "The government must publish details of designated hospitals, number of beds, quarantine and testing facilities and medical supplies", she added. Watch the video for more.



