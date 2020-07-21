Sony-Viacom18 merger in final stages; Amazon's programme hits $2 bn

Sony Pictures Network-Viacom 18 merger is in final stages and is likely to be announced soon, according to sources close to the deal makers; E-commerce giant Amazon's global selling programme, which helps Indian exporters sell on the international marketplace, has crossed $2 billion in cumulative exports since its beginning in 2015; IndiGo will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce in view of the disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced its CEO, Ronojoy Dutta. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

