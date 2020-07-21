 Sony-Viacom18 merger in final stages; Amazon's programme hits $2 bn : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Sony-Viacom18 merger in final stages; Amazon's programme hits $2 bn

July 21, 2020

Sony Pictures Network-Viacom 18 merger is in final stages and is likely to be announced soon, according to sources close to the deal makers; E-commerce giant Amazon's global selling programme, which helps Indian exporters sell on the international marketplace, has crossed $2 billion in cumulative exports since its beginning in 2015; IndiGo will lay off 10 per cent of its workforce in view of the disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced its CEO, Ronojoy Dutta. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: Tata Communications secures local telecom license in Saudi Arabia



    More from this section
    05:06
    NBFCs asset quality review to find out real position of NPAs
    01:30
    Floating cinema in Paris to keep viewers safe from coronavirus
    02:16
    Smartphone shipments fall due to coronavirus-induced lockdown
    03:17
    Twelve private trains by 2023; Modi most followed Indian on Twitter
    07:42
    Assam battles flood fury, PM assures help to the state
    03:13
    Houses near ITO collapse as Delhi floods after rain
    03:56
    Man working on India vaccine Dr Krishna Ella speaks about Covaxin
    02:18
    Kerala gold scam gets murkier; Opposition demands CM's resignation
    03:05
    Rural India bounces back; I-T dept refunds Rs 71,229 crore
    02:24
    Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine to enter phase 3 trials later this month
    02:43
    Horrors of Assam floods: 40 lakh people deal with fury of Brahmaputra
    01:51
    COVID Drug Bazaar: Who's behind the black marketing of Remdesivir?
    01:36
    Kerala gold smuggling: How liquid gold is smuggled at Calicut airport
    03:01
    India, US close to trade deal; US FBI enquires into Twitter hacking incident
    06:30
    Black marketing of Remdesivir: Why this drug is so expensive
    02:01
    This stock grew 300% in last 5 years: Here's how it happened
    02:01
    Twitter accounts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and others hacked: Here's what happened
    03:22
    AstraZeneca's vaccine trial results expected; Famous Twitter accounts hacked
    03:39
    Reliance Jio Glass: Features, price of the mixed reality glasses
    02:23
    Google's mission is to get technology to more people: Sundar Pichai
    09:35
    Nita Ambani addresses RIL AGM, promises vaccine for everyone
    02:56
    Ambani announces partnership with Google, latter to invest Rs 33,737 crore
    04:05
    Businesses should find ways to operate online: Zuckerberg at RIL AGM
    01:55
    Jio developing homegrown 5G solutions: Mukesh Ambani
    04:38
    Skill, re-skill, up-skill to stay relevant says Modi on World Youth Skills Day
    03:15
    Trump holds China responsible; UK bans Huawei 5G network
    01:35
    Trump revokes visa order for international students taking online classes
    02:02
    After LG Polymers, massive fire in chemical plant in Pharma city, Visakhapatnam
    03:32
    Cipla ramps up production of Remdesivir; Indian IT firms to see dip in revenues
    02:06
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai expands on investment in India's digitisation fund
    07:15
    Google to invest Rs $10 bn in India's digitisation fund
    01:52
    Jio Platforms bags 13th investment: Key things to know
    03:16
    ByteDance may move TikTok headquarters out of China
    01:30
    US President Donald Trump finally wears a mask in public
    03:27
    Aishwarya, Aaradhya test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic
    08:16
    Big B, son Abhishek test COVID positive, Jalsa is containment zone
    03:40
    Coronavirus: WHO chief praises Dharavi's containment strategy
    02:19
    COVID-19 reveals gaps in India's healthcare system, says World Bank
    03:39
    India has been managing COVID situation well: Health ministry
    03:23
    RIL-BP launch joint venture 'Jio-bp'; US bans PIA flights