South India's variant 15 times more lethal; Govt approves 5G trials

Britain has finalised 1 billion pounds worth of new trade and investment with India, creating over 6,500 jobs in the UK; Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron, computer firm Dell and domestic company Lava are among the 19 companies that have applied for investments under the production linked incentive scheme for IT hardware manufacturing, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT; The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to show cause as to why contempt action should not be taken against it for violating the court's order on supply of medical oxygen to the national capital. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

