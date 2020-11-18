SpaceX's Crew Dragon docks at International Space Station

SpaceX on Monday launched the first operational commercial crew mission with four astronauts on board to the International Space Station (ISS) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon spacecraft carried 4 astronauts to the orbit and docked at the International Space Station on late Tuesday night. The astronauts include Michael S Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor J Glover of NASA, and Soichi Noguchi from Japan, who will be stationed at the ISS till the spring, next year. Watch the video for more.

