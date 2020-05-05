 'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol sale; Gold imports plunge 99.9% : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol sale; Gold imports plunge 99.9%

May 5, 2020
Delhi government has decided to impose a 'Special Corona Fee' of 70 per cent on sale of liquor in national capital; India's gold imports plunged 99.9% year-on-year in April to their lowest in nearly three decades as air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said; Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session, on expectations that fuel demand will begin to pick up as some U.S. states and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



    More from this section
    03:25
    India has highest taxes on fuel; US in next stage of COVID-19 battle
    03:54
    India needs bigger stimulus, direct cash transfers, says Banerjee
    06:12
    Top industry leaders on why govt should help large businesses
    01:29
    The deal between private equity firm Silver Lake and RIL's Jio Platforms
    02:53
    Lockdown: Experts on how work-from-home will impact IT sector
    03:44
    Time has come to re-open Delhi, says Kejriwal; Auto sales hit zero
    03:04
    Airline industry hit: How flying will change in post-corona era
    02:13
    Lockdown 3.0: What's allowed and what's not
    01:56
    Coronavirus update: Robots helping healthcare workers in Bengaluru
    30:51
    World to move towards de-globalisation post corona: Ruchir Sharma
    30:49
    Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on govt's path out of pandemic slump
    00:59
    Coronavirus lockdown: First train for migrants starts journey
    02:37
    Alcohol industry appeals for sale of liquor outside containment zones
    03:02
    Trump may impose tariff on China; RIL records rise in consolidated profit
    48:41
    Coronavirus: Industry leaders on ways to revive economy
    01:29
    Coronavirus: Can this 3D printed 'Safety Key' prevent virus spread?
    19:53
    Raghuram Rajan talks to Gandhi about ways to reopen economy and support the poor
    03:15
    China's factory activity grows; Oil tycoon Joy Arakkal's suicide confirmed
    01:00
    Coronavirus: How Maruti is keeping its employees safe
    01:33
    Global tourism bleeds as coronavirus pandemic spreads
    02:31
    Coronavirus update: Why India has to return Chinese rapid test kits
    03:15
    Google's revenue goes up by 13%; Mahindra on lockdown exit strategy
    01:45
    Partial relaxation of lockdown in Delhi: These services are restored
    03:08
    FMCG firms to provide insurance to workers; Trump to 'investigate' China
    02:47
    Coronavirus: Profiteering on rapid test kits sold to ICMR, exposed
    03:17
    ILO on COVID-19 crisis; JioMart goes live on WhatsApp
    02:58
    RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity support to mutual funds
    02:02
    Coronavirus: Doctors shake a leg after one month of lockdown gets over
    02:02
    Coronavirus: Panic buying in Tamil Nadu ahead of complete lockdown
    02:22
    Akshay Tritiya 2020: How to buy gold amid nationwide lockdown
    03:45
    Govt allows local shops to reopen but with conditions
    01:51
    Congress leaders slam govt's move to freeze DA hike
    01:41
    Coronavirus: Trump suggests injecting 'disinfectants'
    02:29
    Coronavirus impact: Women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men
    22:19
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how India can come out of lockdown
    03:11
    China calls India's FDI rules discriminatory; Govt looking at helping businesses
    01:56
    World Bank predicts sharp decline in remittances as pandemic hits migrants
    28:03
    Financial editor Martin Wolf on how the world can survive shutdown
    01:09
    Coronavirus: Fitch Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 0.8%
    02:25
    World Bank reveals conditions of migrants; Netflix doubles signups