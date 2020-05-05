Delhi government has decided to impose a 'Special Corona Fee' of 70 per cent on sale of liquor in national capital; India's gold imports plunged 99.9% year-on-year in April to their lowest in nearly three decades as air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said; Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session, on expectations that fuel demand will begin to pick up as some U.S. states and nations in Europe and Asia start to ease coronavirus lockdown measures. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



