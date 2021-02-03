Sputnik V delivers 91.6% efficacy; Jack Ma delisted from business leaders list

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has shown 91.6 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trials with no serious side effects, as per an interim analysis published in The Lancet Journal; Oxford Languages has named 'Aatmanirbharta' as its Hindi Word of the Year 2020; Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has been delisted from "Chinese entrepreneurial leaders" list published by the country's official state media. Watch this and more on News Blast.

