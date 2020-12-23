Srinagar's Dal lake gets first floating ambulance service for residents

The famous Dal Lake in Srinagar has got its first floating ambulance service. Tariq Ahmad Patloo, a houseboat owner, is the man behind the initiative. Tariq Ahmad set up the boat ambulance service a few months ago in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The idea was born when he contracted the virus and had trouble getting medical attention. As per reports, Ahmad used traditional material, mostly wood, for building the Shikara, which is a light, flat-bottomed boat. The boat is equipped with basic medical equipment for treatment. Watch the video for more details.