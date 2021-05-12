States must have the freedom to plan the vaccination: Kiran Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairman, Biocon said the Indian government placed orders for vaccines very late in April which was now causing a shortage and chaos. In a conversation with India Today, Shaw said that the government should have initiated the order request for the required vaccines at the start of the year itself. The Biocon Chief added that the problem lay with the Logistics and planning processes, a weakness of the Indian government. Watch as she explains how decentralisation was necessary and how states must have the freedom for dealing with the vaccination process.

