Stock market tumbles; Virus hits airline industry

The Indian stock market entered the bear territory and the blue-chip Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,000 marks for the first time in two years on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and the United States suspended travel from Europe;A special court on Wednesday extended till March 16 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges. Kapoor, after the hearing, blamed the present management of the bank for its downfall; Watch this and more on News Blast.



