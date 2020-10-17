Stubble burning or traffic in Delhi? Air pollution gets worse in capital

A layer of smoky haze lingered over Delhi-NCR with air quality in the region hitting 'very poor' levels, even as stricter anti-air pollution measures, including a ban on electricity generators, came into force under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana contributed 6 per cent to the air pollution in Delhi-NCR, as per the data put out by the central government's SAFAR website. What are the major reasons behind the deteriorating air quality levels of Delhi? Watch the video here.

