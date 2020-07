With government purchases on hold for more than a month now, ventilator manufacturers have raised concerns over a supply glut which may bleed the industry. AIMED in its letter to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said that Centre, as well as the states, are not placing orders and manufacturers have unsold inventory due to falling demand and crashing prices. The letter says manufacturers should be allowed to export ventilators. Watch the video for more.