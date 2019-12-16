Supreme Court to hear Anti-CAA petitions as protests rock the nation

The Supreme Court has stated that it will hear all the petitions against the CAA Bill on December 18. Supreme Court will take all the petitions including pleas from several political parties including ones from Asaduddin Owaisi and MP Mahua Moitra. The situation is tense at the Jamia Milia Islamia University campus after hundreds of agitators took to roads in Delhi and across states to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). After Rajya Sabha passed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the mass erupted in uncontrolled protests across several states. There were several clashes in the national capital on Sunday where people protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act and clashed with police near Jamia Milia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people wounded. Watch the video for more.

