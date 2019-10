Surgical Strike 2.0: Why was Balakot chosen and who is Yousuf Azhar?

Yousuf Azhar, brother-in-law of JeM leader Masood Azhar, was the prime target of Indian Air Force as he was reportedly running the terror camp in Balakot which was pounded by India in the early hours of Tuesday. According to Indian intelligence officials, perpetrators of the Pulwama attack were trained at this camp.