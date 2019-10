Suspended PMC Bank MD reveals dummy accounts to hide HDIL NPAs

Joy Thomas, the suspended managing director of PMC Bank, confessed that the bank created thousands of dummy accounts to hide its total exposure to HDIL Group. His confession letter to RBI revealed that the bank's exposure to bankrupt HDIL has been pegged at Rs 6,500 crore, which is 73 per cent of the bank's total assets. Watch the video for more.