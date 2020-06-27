 Swarms of locusts visit Gurugram, Delhi on high alert : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Swarms of locusts visit Gurugram, Delhi on high alert

June 27, 2020
Swarms of locusts, spread over 2-km, entered the sky over the outskirts of Gurugram on Saturday. Various parts of Gurugram, including the plush residential complexes were covered with locusts as residents shared images and videos of the attack. The busy MG Road and IFFCO Chowk areas of Gurugram, along with DLF Phase I-IV, Village Chakkarpur, Sikandarpur and Sukhrali were also seen covered in locust swarms. A high alert has been issued in adjoining districts of Delhi as well. Watch the video for more.



