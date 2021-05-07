Swiggy prioritises Genie orders; Sputnik Light shows 80% efficacy

State-run lenders will take a lead in creation of the bad bank, but the sick asset resolution platform needs the support of private banks and other lenders to be successful, said State Bank of India Managing Director Swaminathan; India has welcomed the US support for a relaxation in the norms of the TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) agreement to ensure quick and affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines and medicines for developing countries; Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said it has ramped up its daily oxygen supply limit to 120 tonne/day for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

