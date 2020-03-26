 Swiggy, Zomato orders drop 60%; India readies COVID-19 testing plan : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Swiggy, Zomato orders drop 60%; India readies COVID-19 testing plan

March 26, 2020
The food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato have taken a big hit with orders dropping by 60 per cent amid the coronavirus pandemic; mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus cases as the country's epicenter of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders; in a move that indicates India is readying for massive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sought price quotes for the supply of 10 lakh test kits for diagnosis of COVID-19. It will also procure 7 lakh RNA extraction kits, for a method which is currently used for COVID-19 testing in the country. Watch this and more on News Blast.



    More from this section
    16:26
    FM announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore COVID-19 relief package
    03:00
    Coronavirus update: Hydroxychloroquine off the shelves as demand spikes
    07:50
    Coronavirus update: Delhi mohalla clinic doctor tests positive
    00:58
    21-day lockdown: Desperate measures to reach hometown
    17:55
    Coronavirus update: Chidambaram terms 21-day lockdown 'watershed moment'
    12:37
    Coronavirus update: Priyanka Chopra, WHO Director discuss pandemic
    12:44
    No panic buying on Day 1 of national lockdown
    03:18
    Coronavirus impact: Flipkart, Amazon suspend services amid lockdown
    02:37
    FB eyes stake in Jio; Flipkart suspends services temporarily
    28:33
    PM Modi announces pan India lockdown for 21 days
    01:27
    Coronavirus update: Ivanka Trump thanks workers on front lines
    02:01
    How Katrina, Salman and other celebs are spending time in quarantine
    32:44
    New deadline for tax returns, other measures by FM
    02:20
    Coronavirus update: Is India testing enough cases?
    02:34
    UK announces lockdown; Trump worried about US economy
    02:55
    Coronavirus: Will world lockdowns stop COVID-19 from spreading?
    00:34
    Mukesh Ambani lauds frontline warriors of coronavirus
    01:28
    Janata Curfew: India lauds efforts of people fighting COVID-19
    31:11
    Situation similar to Great Depression if pandemic not controlled: Ruchir Sharma
    01:37
    What caused market mayhem on Monday?
    10:20
    Delhi CM announces lockdown in capital: Know what will change
    02:39
    Highest COVID-19 cases on Janata Curfew; DGCA, Kejriwal on flights
    05:30
    Nirbhaya gets justice: This is how the case unfolded in 2012
    00:52
    Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus in Lucknow
    02:25
    Amazon shuts NYC warehouse, Kejriwal reacts to hanging
    28:35
    Coronavirus: PM reassures nation, announces 'Janta curfew'
    02:32
    GoAir lays off expat pilots; YES Bank resumes services
    01:20
    Coronavirus: Celebs take up the handwash challenge
    03:06
    RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani gears up to fight coronavirus
    03:12
    Rs 2,000 cr missing from CCD accounts; RIL deals with coronavirus
    02:15
    Coronavirus update: Hollywood actor Idris Elba tests positive
    02:53
    Inspirational coronavirus videos that are spreading faster than the virus
    03:54
    Coronavirus update: Third death reported in India
    08:51
    Coronavirus: How India is tackling rise in fresh cases
    03:27
    Delhi offers hotels for quarantine; RBI Guv on coronavirus outbreak
    02:12
    Coronavirus: Why Italy has become worst hit after China
    05:15
    Coronavirus update: Ground report from metro cities in India
    02:41
    ED summons Anil Ambani; Apple to shut retail stores
    01:38
    Amid coronavirus fear, world leaders adopt 'Namaste'
    01:25
    Delhi heads for a lockdown as it closes schools, movie halls