Swiggy, Zomato orders drop 60%; India readies COVID-19 testing plan

The food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato have taken a big hit with orders dropping by 60 per cent amid the coronavirus pandemic; mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus cases as the country's epicenter of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders; in a move that indicates India is readying for massive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sought price quotes for the supply of 10 lakh test kits for diagnosis of COVID-19. It will also procure 7 lakh RNA extraction kits, for a method which is currently used for COVID-19 testing in the country. Watch this and more on News Blast.



