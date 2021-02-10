Tapovan tunnel: Update on rescue efforts to save NTPC workers

Rescue operations are still underway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where flash floods in the Alaknanda river system caused widespread destruction on Sunday. A total of 32 bodies have been recovered so far. The flash floods incurred heavy damage to the NTPC's 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydropower project and the 13.2 MW Rishiganga Hydel Project and swept away several homes. More than 600 personnel of The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Chamoli district to carry out search and rescue operations. Watch the video for more.

