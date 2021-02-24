Tata group chairman elaborates on plans for Tata Super app

The $106 billion Tata Group aims to ramp up its Super App plan by adding categories such as electronics, groceries, fashion and lifestyle, beauty, travel, health, education, and entertainment. The categories will be added in a sequence, and not in one go, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group in an exclusive conversation with Business Today's Nevin John. Watch as Chandrasekaran shares key trends that will be important for the Tata group in the future and the intent behind the app.

