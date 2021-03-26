Tata vs Mistry: SC upholds Cyrus Mistry's removal from Tata Sons

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the ouster of Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons in connection with the dispute between Tata Sons Pvt Limited and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bodbe, gave its verdict on the basis of cross-appeals filed by the two entities against the 2019 National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons. The apex court had reserved its judgement in the case on December 17 last year after hearing arguments presented by a number of senior advocates including Harish Salve, Shyam Divan and CA Sundaram. Watch the video for more.

