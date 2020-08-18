Tea production to hit multi-year low; Biocon's Shaw tests COVID positive

Tea production in India is expected to fall to multi-year low in the current year; The Lufthansa Group on Monday expressed confidence that air travel demand to and from India remains high despite the COVID-19 lockdown disruption; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon, announced in a tweet that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Watch this and more on News Blast.

