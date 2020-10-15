Telangana, Andhra Pradesh flooded, death toll at 35

Normal life has been thrown out of gear in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as heavy rains lash the two states, leading to water-logging in several parts. Rising to the occasion, the Army launched flood relief and rescue columns on Wednesday. Many stranded people were evacuated and a large number of food packets were distributed. Army Medical teams, accompanying the columns, provided essential first aid and medical relief to the stranded people. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rains expected to lash the state over the next 24 hours. Watch the video for more.