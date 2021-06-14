Telangana government buys high-end SUVs for IAS officers

The Telangana government has come under fire from opposition parties for purchasing 32 high-end SUVs for IAS officers amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The KIA Carnivals were handed over to 32 additional collectors after they finished a review meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. The opposition parties and social activists questioned the decision of the KCR government and condemned the purchase as 'completely unacceptable' and a 'misuse of public money'. Watch the video for more.

