Temporary ration cards should be given to poor: Economist Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, while speaking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that direct cash transfer is the only way to benefit not only the poor, but also those who have been severely affected by the long spell of lockdown. Banerjee said that Aadhaar portability could work wonders for migrants, by giving access to food grains through the Public Distribution System (PDS). The economist also advised government to bring in a temporary ration system for those in need and suspend all other ration cards temporarily. "The migrant problem cannot alone be handled by the state governments and the centre needs to manage this", he added. Watch the video for more.





