 Tesla CEO Elon Musk or institutional investors? What drives the Bitcoin price? : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk or institutional investors? What drives the Bitcoin price?

Avneet Kaur | February 23, 2021

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk's recent tweets have fuelled the rally in Bitcoin, Dogecoin. While his tweets in support drive the prices of cryptocurrencies up, his recent remark on Twitter 'BTC & ETH do seem high' pulled the prices of these digiassets down. "What Elon Musk tweets about, when he actually moves people to action, there's something more than just his opinion. He is pushing people to take interest in it. The $1.5 billion that Tesla invested in Bitcoin shows -- somebody who truly knows value and is able to see forward in time and able to spot good trend. It made a lot of people thing if he can do it, so can I. I am sure every corporate boardroom is talking Bitcoin, the same way in 1999 they were discussing the dotcom," says Vikram Rangala, Chief Marketing Officer, ZebPay. Watch as he speaks to Business Today's Avneet Kaur about what drives the Bitcoin price.

Also Read: 'Bitcoin will touch $100,000 soon, it's not a bubble,' say cryptocurrency experts



    More from this section
    06:18
    Maharashtra govt's new plan to fight coronavirus in Mumbai
    02:45
    Zomato raises $250 mn; COVID cases on the rise again in India
    17:20
    Lockdown in 8 days if people don't follow COVID norms: CM Maharashtra
    03:27
    Sonia Gandhi urges PM to reduce fuel prices; Covishield for Indians first
    01:54
    Bitcoin reaches new high; RBI tightens digital security
    02:26
    How to save taxes beyond 80-C, 80-D
    05:01
    NASA's new rover 'Perseverance' touches down on Mars
    02:50
    Former CEO of HDFC bank, Aditya Puri, on the challenges in building the bank
    02:05
    How to reduce your taxable salary income
    09:26
    Debt mutual fund returns disappoint? Here's advice
    02:33
    Google to invest Rs 109 cr in India; Air pollution caused 54k deaths in New Delhi
    04:07
    Ex-HDFC CEO Aditya Puri on digital transformation and his own role in it
    03:37
    PM hits out at previous govts as petrol prices breach Rs 100 per litre mark
    03:09
    SEBI paves way for LIC IPO; India Inc's profits touch another high
    03:09
    Opting for new tax regime? Think twice
    02:28
    Another lockdown likely in Mumbai; Tata to buy stake in BigBasket
    04:31
    Toolkit conspiracy: Delhi Police digs deeper, looks into Nikita Jacob's role
    01:08
    BMC mulls local lockdown as Mumbai witnesses fresh spike in COVID cases
    33:40
    Business Today honours firms and business leaders of Tamil Nadu
    37:39
    How industries in Tamil Nadu can help India become a $5 trillion economy
    29:31
    Experts discuss emerging sectors, contributing to growth of Tamil Nadu
    02:03
    Fastags become compulsory: Commuters react to the new mandate
    03:10
    Netizens bash Modi govt on petrol prices; Job vacancies rise in Jan
    01:59
    Toolkit case: Delhi Police warrant out for activist Nikita Jacob
    02:57
    Aaj Tak and India Today TV sweep awards at ITA 2021
    03:14
    Centre issues fresh SOPs for offices; Snapchat crosses 60 mn users
    05:00
    Rahul Gandhi is becoming a 'doomsday man' for India: FM
    02:51
    India slow at vaccinations; Nadella on laws for social media
    29:17
    West Bengal must look within to solve its problems: Bibek Debroy
    31:49
    Facebook's Ajit Mohan explains how the platform is aligned to limit fake news
    32:21
    India Today Conclave: Growth vs populism is a misnomer, says Amit Mitra
    03:08
    China will 'eat our lunch', says Biden; Expert warns against UK variant
    02:10
    Is India's micro-blogging site Koo on its way to replace Twitter?
    03:09
    Where did coronavirus come from? WHO investigates in Wuhan
    04:35
    Twitter must follow rule of the land: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
    02:48
    WHO on source of coronavirus; Royal Enfield may hike prices
    04:51
    TCS CEO on borderless workspaces and a collaborative mindset
    12:25
    Adaptive, resilient organisations are need of the hour: TCS CEO
    02:51
    Tapovan tunnel: Update on rescue efforts to save NTPC workers
    02:43
    E-commerce cos under govt radar; Trans-fatty acids to be limited to 2%