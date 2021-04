Tesla Inc on Friday posted record deliveries for the January to March quarter, beating Wall Street estimates; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, said the national capital is reeling under the 'fourth wave' of the COVID-19 pandemic; Johnson & Johnson has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents, beginning with those ages 16 and 17. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: FICCI urges govt to open up vaccination for 18-45 years age group