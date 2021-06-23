Tesla sets up supercharger stations in China; Jet may soon fly again

Electric car maker Tesla has set up 27 supercharging stations on the 5,000-km long Silk Road, running from west to east China, which the company claims to be the longest supercharger route; Releasing Congress party's white paper on COVID-19 pandemic, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the Centre to form a COVID compensation fund to compensate those families who have lost their bread winners due to coronavirus; With the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) giving its go-ahead for the resolution plan, Jet Airways could be back in the skies by the end of this year if everything goes well, according to the airline's Resolution Professional. Watch this and more on News Blast.

