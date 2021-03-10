Tesla surges nearly 20%; Delhi transport to go electric, says Sisodia

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc surged nearly 20% on Tuesday, rebounding from a deep selloff with its largest daily gain in a year; Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has fired around 300 management executives since the start of this calendar year; The Delhi government aims to convert its entire transport fleet to an electric vehicle system in the next 25 years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

