The cancer of forced labour is spreading from Xinjiang into Tibet: Destro

The United States is closely monitoring incidents of human rights violations in Tibet by the Chinese government. In an exclusive conversation with India Today TV, top US official and newly appointed special coordinator for Tibet issues in the State Department, Assistant Secretary Robert Destro said that the 'cancer' of 'labour camps' in China had spread from Xinjiang to Tibet. He said that China had been difficult to deal with on the issue of allowing autonomy to Tibet, but would do his best to resolve the issue. Watch the video for more.

