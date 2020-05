Global tech investor Silver Lake has decided to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Reliance Industries Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.9 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore. RIL said it represents 12.5 per cent premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which has over 38.8 crore subscribers, will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platform, the company said. Watch the video for more.