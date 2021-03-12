The future of Congress shouldn't be decided by temporary defeats: Chidambaram

India Today Conclave South: Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on Friday said that his party is facing difficulties at the moment, but is ready for a long battle against the Narendra Modi model of politics. Speaking at the India Today Conclave South 2021, he pointed out that the party needs to consolidate its position in a few states. While Chidambaram agreed that the Congress has been treading on a rough patch ever since the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle, he said the party was not down and out. watch the video for more.

