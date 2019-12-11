Personal Data Protection Bill: All you need to know

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has several implications for citizens and businesses. There are implications for the government too. The cost of compliance is one of them. Every company that processes data, has to prepare a 'Privacy by Design' policy which must be submitted to the Authority for certification within a specified period.The government has to establish the Data Protection Authority of India to protect the interests of citizens, monitor companies processing data, as well as prevent any misuse of personal data. However, this is likely to be a long-drawn and expensive process. Senior Editor, Goutam Das explains the personal data protection bill and all that it hopes to achieve.

