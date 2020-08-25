Need For Financial Resolution Authority after bailouts of Yes Bank,IDBI

The larger purpose of having a resolution authority is for acting in a timely manner and doing a restructuring to save the institution. Beyond banks , there are NBFCs , mutual funds and insurance companies where small savers investments are parked. A dedicated resolution corporation would go a long way in providing a comfort to all the stakeholders that their money is safe. Anand Adhikari, Executive editor, Business Today, explains. Watch the video for more.

