As a part of PM Modi's customary hug diplomacy, he welcomed President Donald Trump with a bear hug as he landed in Ahmedabad today. Both leaders displayed great friendship as they praised each other at the Motera stadium event. Here too, there were many handshakes and hugs. Watch the video for more.

