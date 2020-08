The celebration began with people of Ayodhya seen lighting earthen lamps ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple. Since morning, followers have been seen dancing to the tunes of Lord Rama while also chanting bhajans and kirtans. The city is not only filled with the locals who are in a joyous mood but also people from various cities. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 eminent guests for the bhoomi pujan event in Ayodhya. Watch the video for more