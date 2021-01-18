 There has been a shift from quantity to quality education: Rajiv Kumar : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

There has been a shift from quantity to quality education: Rajiv Kumar

Dipak Mondal | January 18, 2021

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog talks about the new reforms introduced by the Indian government for the improvement of India's education sector and social security. He shares how the new education policy is a game changer, which has been introduced after 47 years, during a conversation with Business Today's Dipak Kumar Mondal. Kumar adds in detail how the government of India is dedicated to improving the livelihood of people belonging to the lower sections of society. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari hopes to reduce road accidents, deaths 50% before 2025



    More from this section
    03:03
    Wipro completes share buyback; Parl panel summons FB, Twitter
    03:03
    Farmers firm on tractor rally, get ready for 10th round of talks
    29:10
    India's first vaccine shot administered to sanitation worker at AIIMS
    02:40
    MacBook Pro 2021 to feature MagSafe, M1 chips; Shaw chosen as USIBC Vice Chair
    05:09
    DFI Blueprint for financing infrastructure
    02:29
    Biden announces $1.9 trillion stimulus; Passenger vehicle sales surge in Dec
    02:41
    Countdown begins for COVID vaccination , PM to inaugurate
    02:47
    PC sales surge in 2020; Trump impeached over US Capitol siege
    04:48
    Major risks that can disrupt the stock rally, bring down the market
    07:40
    When will the market rally hit the 1 lakh mark?
    03:04
    Tesla sets up company in Bengaluru; Trump denies responsibility for Capitol siege
    14:42
    First consignment of Covishield reaches Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad
    02:47
    COVID herd immunity unlikely in 2021, says WHO; Bird flu hits 10 states
    03:53
    Signal is most downloaded app as users ditch WhatsApp
    02:57
    China recovering fast, says IMF; TCS biggest gainer on Dalal Street
    04:52
    India well prepared for vaccine rollout: Dr Swaminathan
    05:09
    70% need anti-bodies to stop the virus: WHO's Swaminathan
    05:34
    12 months before full vaccine approval: WHO's Chief Scientist
    02:22
    Twitter suspends Trump's account; Brazilian Prez asks for vaccines
    02:01
    Woman fraudulently uses Ratan Tata's car number
    03:53
    Sunil Mittal on how the push-button phone began his romance with telecom
    03:53
    Bharat Biotech seeks approval from DCGI for nasal vaccine trials
    03:21
    Musk becomes world's richest person; Premji thanks Wipro employees
    03:13
    Indian Air Force to supply vaccines to remote areas
    02:11
    Who will get the COVID vaccine first? Dr Randeep Guleria answers
    03:00
    China blocks the WHO team; Pichai condemns attack at US Capitol
    21:06
    World shocked as Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 die, many injured
    04:39
    Snowfall in J&K, highways blocked as cold wave grips north India
    02:04
    Efficacy can be low but safety should not be compromised: Bharat Biotech chief
    02:39
    Bharat Biotech chief Dr Ella on vaccine efficacy controversy
    06:47
    Bird flu scare grips India amid the ongoing coronavirus situation
    02:48
    First vaccine shot likely on Jan 13; Ella on COVID vaccine for children
    01:31
    We need a national task force on pandemics to plug gaps: Dr Ella
    01:39
    We don't want to use the pandemic to make money: Bharat Biotech CMD
    02:38
    Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella on ways to beat the next pandemic
    01:53
    Children's Covid vaccine in 3-4 months: Bharat Biotech's Ella
    04:25
    WHO chief, Bill Gates hail India for its COVID-19 vaccine efforts
    02:35
    Alibaba founder Jack Ma suspected to be missing for 2 months
    02:25
    Deadlock continues between farmers and Centre; UK scientists worried about COVID variant
    01:36
    Guidelines to receive the coronavirus vaccine in India