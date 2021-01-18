There has been a shift from quantity to quality education: Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog talks about the new reforms introduced by the Indian government for the improvement of India's education sector and social security. He shares how the new education policy is a game changer, which has been introduced after 47 years, during a conversation with Business Today's Dipak Kumar Mondal. Kumar adds in detail how the government of India is dedicated to improving the livelihood of people belonging to the lower sections of society. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari hopes to reduce road accidents, deaths 50% before 2025