Share price of this stock has delivered stellar returns to investors in the last one year. The share price of stock closed at Rs 3.25 on July 22, 2019 and hit an upper circuit of 10 per cent at Rs 46.35 today, translating into gains of 1,426% during the period. The stock has gained 21.57% in the last 3 days. It opened with a gain of 8.65% at Rs 49 today against previous close of Rs 45.10 on BSE. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Dalal Street adds 2 lakh investors in last 4 days