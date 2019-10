This is how Indian Air Force prepared for the air strikes in PoK

India surprised Pakistan at 3:30 am on Tuesday by attacking Jaish camps in PoK. It was a 90 second operation which involved 12 Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets. The jets dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on terrorist camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Muzaffarabad, and Chakothi. This is how the air force prepared for it. Watch the video for a timeline of events that led to it.