This is how Ram temple in Ayodhya will look like after construction gets completed

The upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya will stand tall at 161 feet, and have three floors supported by 318 pillars. The design for the proposed temple was first drafted between 1985 and 1986. However, the initial design has now been modified to ensure that the temple can accommodate more devotees. Here are the details of the proposed design for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Watch the video for more.

