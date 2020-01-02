This share has delivered strong returns during last ten years. Rs 1,00,000 invested in the stock on December 31, 2009 would have grown to Rs 81.57 lakh on December 31, 2019. The price has zoomed from Rs 14.42 on December 31, 2009 to Rs 1,176 on BSE. The share price has risen 27.32% during the last one year. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex rose 15.96% during the last one year. For fiscal ended March 2019, the firm logged Rs 2,507 crore in net sales compared to Rs 291.17 crore in sales for fiscal ended March 2010. Watch the video for more on this stock.







