This NBFC stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.38 cr in ten yrs, do you own it?

Bajaj Finance share has delivered robust returns for investors during the last 10 years. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in Bajaj Finance stock on December 18, 2009 would have grown to Rs 1.38 crore on December 18 this year. The firm has outperformed its peers. While Bajaj Finance share price rose 13,743% during the last 10 years, its competitors such as M&M Financial (419%), Cholamandalam Finance (682%), Shriram Transport Finance (167.24%) and Manappuram Finance (492%) could manage only three-digit growth in their share price during the period. Find out more about this stock in the video

