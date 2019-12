This small cap stock was valued just Rs 7.2 in 2009, now it's worth Rs 625!

This share has delivered strong returns during the last 10 years. The stock, which stood at Rs 7.2 on December 24, 2009, closed at Rs 625 on BSE on December 24 this year. During the last 10 years, the company's share price has risen over 8,580 percent compared to 1,100 percent rise in the share price of market leader VIP Industries. Find out more about this small cap stock.