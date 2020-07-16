This stock grew 300% in last 5 years: Here's how it happened

The company share has delivered strong returns for its investors in the last 5 years. The stock of the firm engaged in production of plastics products has tripled since July 2015 against a 27% rise in Sensex during the same period. An amount of Rs 1,00,000 invested in the share on July 15, 2015 would have grown to Rs 3.05 lakh today. The share price has risen from Rs 304 to Rs 927 on July 15, 2020 in five years. Watch the video for more.

