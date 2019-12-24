This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 82 lakh in 10 yrs; did you miss the rally?

Agri-sciences firm PI Industries share has delivered return of over 8,000% in the last 10 years. PI Industries share price which stood at Rs 17.81 on December 23, 2009 rose to Rs 1,474.60 during the period. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this stock in 2009 would now have turned to Rs 82.79 lakh. Stock of PI Industries rose 3.17% to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,529.95 on December 6 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,482.90 on BSE. Find out more about this stock in the video.

