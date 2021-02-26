 Threat letter recovered in bag near Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Threat letter recovered in bag near Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia'

BusinessToday.In | February 26, 2021

Mumbai Police on Thursday recovered a threat letter, stating 'Yeh sirf trailer hai (This is only a trailer)' and 20 explosive gelatin sticks from the abandoned SUV near Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai. The content of the letter, kept next to the driver's seat in a 'Mumbai Indians' bag, was made public on Friday. Addressing the Ambani family, the threat letter further goes on to say that arrangements had been made and next time 'the material (apparently the explosive gelatin sticks) will reach the family in a developed state.' Watch the video for more.

Also Read: 'Yeh sirf trailer hai': Letter found with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani house



    More from this section
    03:12
    Bomb scare outside Ambani's residence; Zomato increases pay for delivery partners
    04:40
    Indian govt announces new rules for OTT, social media platforms
    02:38
    Israel is world's most-vaccinated nation, but its problems don't end there
    03:28
    UK court orders Nirav Modi's extradition to India
    02:29
    J&J vaccine effective, says FDA; RBI concerned about cryptocurrency
    04:53
    Tips on how to invest in Bitcoin, build wealth and stay safe
    06:57
    Tata group chairman elaborates on plans for Tata Super app
    03:07
    AdaniConneX to provide data centre solutions; Hotel industry revives in Goa
    06:51
    Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tata group's transformation and next phase of growth
    07:18
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk or institutional investors? What drives the Bitcoin price?
    06:18
    Maharashtra govt's new plan to fight coronavirus in Mumbai
    02:45
    Zomato raises $250 mn; COVID cases on the rise again in India
    17:20
    Lockdown in 8 days if people don't follow COVID norms: CM Maharashtra
    03:27
    Sonia Gandhi urges PM to reduce fuel prices; Covishield for Indians first
    01:54
    Bitcoin reaches new high; RBI tightens digital security
    02:26
    How to save taxes beyond 80-C, 80-D
    05:01
    NASA's new rover 'Perseverance' touches down on Mars
    02:50
    Former CEO of HDFC bank, Aditya Puri, on the challenges in building the bank
    02:05
    How to reduce your taxable salary income
    09:26
    Debt mutual fund returns disappoint? Here's advice
    02:33
    Google to invest Rs 109 cr in India; Air pollution caused 54k deaths in New Delhi
    04:07
    Ex-HDFC CEO Aditya Puri on digital transformation and his own role in it
    03:37
    PM hits out at previous govts as petrol prices breach Rs 100 per litre mark
    03:09
    SEBI paves way for LIC IPO; India Inc's profits touch another high
    03:09
    Opting for new tax regime? Think twice
    02:28
    Another lockdown likely in Mumbai; Tata to buy stake in BigBasket
    04:31
    Toolkit conspiracy: Delhi Police digs deeper, looks into Nikita Jacob's role
    01:08
    BMC mulls local lockdown as Mumbai witnesses fresh spike in COVID cases
    33:40
    Business Today honours firms and business leaders of Tamil Nadu
    37:39
    How industries in Tamil Nadu can help India become a $5 trillion economy
    29:31
    Experts discuss emerging sectors, contributing to growth of Tamil Nadu
    02:03
    Fastags become compulsory: Commuters react to the new mandate
    03:10
    Netizens bash Modi govt on petrol prices; Job vacancies rise in Jan
    01:59
    Toolkit case: Delhi Police warrant out for activist Nikita Jacob
    02:57
    Aaj Tak and India Today TV sweep awards at ITA 2021
    03:14
    Centre issues fresh SOPs for offices; Snapchat crosses 60 mn users
    05:00
    Rahul Gandhi is becoming a 'doomsday man' for India: FM
    02:51
    India slow at vaccinations; Nadella on laws for social media
    29:17
    West Bengal must look within to solve its problems: Bibek Debroy
    31:49
    Facebook's Ajit Mohan explains how the platform is aligned to limit fake news