Threat letter recovered in bag near Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia'

Mumbai Police on Thursday recovered a threat letter, stating 'Yeh sirf trailer hai (This is only a trailer)' and 20 explosive gelatin sticks from the abandoned SUV near Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai. The content of the letter, kept next to the driver's seat in a 'Mumbai Indians' bag, was made public on Friday. Addressing the Ambani family, the threat letter further goes on to say that arrangements had been made and next time 'the material (apparently the explosive gelatin sticks) will reach the family in a developed state.' Watch the video for more.

