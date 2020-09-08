Time for a review of RBI's MPC framework for setting interest rates

The review of Monetary Policy Committee framework is an essential requirement to set the policy rates or interest rates in the country. The first five years of the Reserve Bank of India's MPC, which got a mandate to keep the consumer price index or retail inflation at 4 per cent with a band of plus and minus 2, is about to end in March next year. Watch as Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today explains why there is a need for a comprehensive review of RBI's MPC framework in India.

