Lockdown 3.0 begins; people should be ready to live with COVID-19: Kejriwal; India's $120 billion automobile industry registered an unprecedented zero sales in the domestic market in the month of April as the lockdown in the country kept all factories and dealerships shut; Under staggered relaxation in lockdown restrictions that come in effect from May 4, the government has allowed liquor stores and paan shops to reopen in all three zones. Watch this and more news on News Blast.