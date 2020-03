Renowned virologist Dr W Ian Lipkin who has worked on viruses like SARS, MERS and Ebola apart from coronavirus speaks about ways to contain this highly transmissible virus. It has been three months since novel coronavirus broke out in Hubei province of China. Dr Lipkin shares tips on how one can reduce the risk by 40 per cent. He also discusses the nature of viruses, how soon we can get a vaccine and much more.