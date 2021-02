After the arrest of Disha Ravi, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against activist-lawyer Nikita Jacob, who the Delhi Police says is on the run. The police said that Nikita was allegedly involved in preparing the toolkit document and was in direct touch with 'pro-Khalistani elements'. The development comes at a time when outrage is mounting over the arrest of Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old Bengaluru climate activist. Watch the video for more.